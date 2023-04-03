I am a US resident. I have a non-US bank accounts. Therefore, I fill form 8938 on Turbotax.

In form 8938, I need to indicate the "schedule and line" and the "form and line" where the interest, dividends, royalties and other income from foreign accounts are reported (ignore the value in the "schedule and line" and the "form and line" columns in the screenshot):

In one of the accounts, I did receive dividends, which are reported on Form 1040, Schedule B, Line 5. However, I received no interest, royalties or other income. In other accounts, I received nothing (no dividends, interest, royalties or other income). They don't show up on Form 1040, Schedule B (there's no reports such as "Bank name: 0").

How can I find the "schedule and line" and the "form and line" where the interest, dividends, royalties and other income from foreign accounts are reported, when those values are 0? Am I supposed to create Form 1099-DIV, Form 1099-INT and Form 1099-MISC with zeroes in it?