The question is: Turbo Tax demands that I fill in a field which is not relevant to my situation. How should I fill such a field?

    I'm not sure what you're asking... If you received no dividends or interest then what it is you're trying to report?
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago
  • @littleadv in the screenshot from the question, TurboTax asks me to indicate the "schedule and line" and the "form and line" where the interest, dividends, royalties and other income from foreign accounts are reported. I also don't see the point in it. Shall I just put 0 or NA in it? (If I leave the field empty, TurboTax keeps complaining)
    – Franck Dernoncourt
    1 hour ago
  • @littleadv TurboTax asks me to enter something in these fields when TurboTax does its final checks. In one of the accounts, I did receive dividends, which are reported on Form 1040, Schedule B, Line 5. However, I received no interest, royalties or other income. In other accounts, I received nothing (no dividends, interest, royalties or other income). They don't show up on Form 1040, Schedule B (there's no reports such as "Bank name: 0"). Am I supposed to create Form 1099-DIV, Form 1099-INT and Form 1099-MISC with zeroes in it? Or simply enter 0 or NA in these fields?
    – Franck Dernoncourt
    1 hour ago
  • Edited your question so that it is asking what you actually are asking.
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago
  • @littleadv If I leave these fields empty, TurboTax complains each time it check my taxes.
    – Franck Dernoncourt
    1 hour ago

You updated in the comment that what you're actually asking is what to fill in a field that Turbo Tax doesn't allow leaving empty, but is not relevant to you.

"N/A" is the common way in the American bureaucratic system to denote "not applicable" and is what is usually put in such cases. If the field is numeric and demands a numeric value, then the numeric value denoting non-existence is "0".

  • Thanks, technically I believe I could create Form 1099-DIV, Form 1099-INT and Form 1099-MISC with zeroes in them, and refer to it on Form 8938. That'd be very stupid but I'm just trying to follow what the IRS likes.
    – Franck Dernoncourt
    1 hour ago
  • @FranckDernoncourt None of these are part of your tax return, in your specific situation the question is what line item on what form of your tax return the income shows up at.
    – littleadv
    59 mins ago
  • Good point. I guess I'll go with N/A then. That makes sense. Strange that TurboTax doesn't do it itself. Thanks!
    – Franck Dernoncourt
    57 mins ago

