The question is: Turbo Tax demands that I fill in a field which is not relevant to my situation. How should I fill such a field?
The question is: Turbo Tax demands that I fill in a field which is not relevant to my situation. How should I fill such a field?
You updated in the comment that what you're actually asking is what to fill in a field that Turbo Tax doesn't allow leaving empty, but is not relevant to you.
"N/A" is the common way in the American bureaucratic system to denote "not applicable" and is what is usually put in such cases. If the field is numeric and demands a numeric value, then the numeric value denoting non-existence is
"0".