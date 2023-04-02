The stock price at the moment is the market clearing price. Any new, previously unknown information will move the stock.

I am not sure if conceptually there is a big difference if there is a backlog of orders that might get cancelled, or if demand itself simply drops for the product. Either way, no demand means no revenue. I'd prefer a big backlog to none (as long as the company can deliver in a timely manner), because that shows there is at least demand for the product in the first place.

Assume XYZ is Bloom Energy. That company builds a niche product (fuel cells), never made a profit so far, and is subsidized by government incentive programs for green energy. There is plenty to worry about. The huge backlog is likely a good sign.