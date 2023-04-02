0

Imagine an investor is thinking about buying shares in the XYZ company which is publicly traded. He reads that the company has a backlog of $10 billion dollars in orders. Can he conclude that all those order will definitely happen?

What I am asking is that if a customer places an order for a product with the right to cancel the order, does the company get to count that order in their backlog? If they can, and the economy turns sour then those order might go away with a big drop in the price of the XYZ stock.

Note: The XYZ stock is a fictional company.

The stock price at the moment is the market clearing price. Any new, previously unknown information will move the stock.

I am not sure if conceptually there is a big difference if there is a backlog of orders that might get cancelled, or if demand itself simply drops for the product. Either way, no demand means no revenue. I'd prefer a big backlog to none (as long as the company can deliver in a timely manner), because that shows there is at least demand for the product in the first place.

Assume XYZ is Bloom Energy. That company builds a niche product (fuel cells), never made a profit so far, and is subsidized by government incentive programs for green energy. There is plenty to worry about. The huge backlog is likely a good sign.

