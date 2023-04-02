1988 and earlier, the shares were below $0.50 after adjustment for splits. The difference between claim a cost of $0 vs $1 is the long term gain on $20, which is $3, maximum. I'd suggest using zero cost and 'various' under the purchase date field on the tax form. The time you'd spend to trace an actual cost is worth more than the potential dollar or two you might save.

To members reading this who may have a similar issue - check your brokerage account for cost basis on your holdings. Most brokers will let you add a date and price if they don't have it loaded. Better to address this before thinking about a sale.