I have a question about calculating profit for taxes after selling a stock, in the US. I have 20 shares of Microsoft stock that I bought a long time ago, probably in the late 80's. I have no idea what I paid for it originally. Over the years I've switched brokerage firms several times so I can't go back to where I first bought it and look, I don't remember which one it was and the place is probabaly out of business or been bought out by someone else by now. I've moved several times since then and so I don't have paper statements that old any more. If I sell this stock, how do I calculate profits for tax purposes without the original purchase price?
How may shares do you own now? Is it 20 now? Or was it a puchase of 20 shares then and you own more now? The reason that I'm asking is that there were several stock splits since then and that might affect the cost basis. JTP's answer was probably the easiest. Use a cost basis of zero if you don't want the mental gymnastic exercise of backtracking cost.– Bob Baerker4 mins ago
1 Answer
1988 and earlier, the shares were below $0.50 after adjustment for splits. The difference between claim a cost of $0 vs $1 is the long term gain on $20, which is $3, maximum. I'd suggest using zero cost and 'various' under the purchase date field on the tax form. The time you'd spend to trace an actual cost is worth more than the potential dollar or two you might save.
To members reading this who may have a similar issue - check your brokerage account for cost basis on your holdings. Most brokers will let you add a date and price if they don't have it loaded. Better to address this before thinking about a sale.