Just about on every stock (unless there was a major castratophic event), I notice every day that the stock prices (both bid and ask) go up and down throughout the day.

Is there any technical indicator I could use in a stock screener that can represent how many times the closing stock price has been constantly increasing (equivalent to a bunch of green candles on a 5 second stock chart) before a decrease? but the (top) peaks have to be at its lowest level and I will need to know the amount.

Click here for example chart

For example (see link):

Suppose the stock I'm interested in had a chart exactly like that where the price has changed a few cents up and down in a 26-day period.

The red numbers indicate at each point how much the stock has risen before dropping.

The lowest peak is at 2 cents and it happened 2 times in this chart so rather than me scrolling backwards through countless charts, is there a technical indicator that I could use in a search would allow me to show this data?

The reason why I ask this is because I want to setup my limit buy and limit sell prices in such a way where I can make multiple profits on the hour after paying commission even if the profit is 20 cents.

I find if I make the selling price (price I sell shares at) closer to the buying price (price I buy shares at), I could win easier then if the prices are too far apart. If I make the prices too close to each other then I will lose my entire prize (or more) to commissions.

Thanks.