I want to get the fundamental report of all stocks present in NSE/BSE i.e. INCOME STATEMENT, BALANCE SHEET, CASH FLOW etc. Currently, alpha-vantage do not provide those data for NSE/BSE data. I have also checked quandl which does not provide NSE data. Again, nse india page provides the annual report in pdf form which means I will somehow have to read all individual pdf tables (another problem altogether).

I would have to web scrape other websites which is not what I want to do if possible. Is there a way I can get fundamental reports in the form of json or csv for NSE/BSE stocks. Or how to know which api are used by the companies like money control etc ?

