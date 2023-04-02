I'm looking at converting some USD into EUR. I am comparing Revolut's currency exchange rate with Wise' currency exchange rate. As of now:

Revolut: 1 USD = 0.9216 EUR (screenshot). Revolut states they use the "interbank rate" (and add some fees in some case, which appear separately).

Wise: 1 USD = 0.922150 EUR (screenshot) Wise states they use the "Reuters, New Change and XE exchange rates" (and add some fees in some case, which appear separately).

Why does the interbank currency exchange rate differ from the Reuters, New Change and XE exchange rate so significantly?