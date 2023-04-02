0

I have already looked at this question and its answers, but I have a slightly different question.

Suppose I buy 100 shares of a stock on July 1, and two weeks later, on July 15, sell 50 of those 100 shares at a price lower than I paid for them.

Could the IRS argue that the 50 shares I did not sell constitutes a purchase within 30 days of the sale, and therefore consider my loss a wash sale and prevent me from deducting it?

As a slight variation, does it matter whether I made one order or two on the same day to purchase the original 100 shares?

no, not unless you buy back 50 shares within 30 days

