My company uses a "Sell to Cover" strategy in order to withhold money for taxes.

That can result in the following situation:

I vest 100 shares on Day 1.

The company sells 22 of these 100 shares automatically to cover stocks.

Since this is a market order, there is a capital loss of $X on the sale.

I vest 30 shares on Day 10.

In this scenario, I expect that the capital loss of $X is disallowed based on wash sale rules. However, there are two questions I have with respect to this:

When adjusting basis for the wash sale, should I use 22 of the original 100 shares (of which 78 remain in my possession) to add to the cost basis of, or 22 of the later 30 shares?

Suppose I did not vest 30 shares on Day 10. Would I still incur a wash sale on the loss, given that the other 78 shares of the original vesting were acquired within 30 days of the capital loss?

I read through IRS Pub 550, but did not find an example where the original lot was sold in its entirety.