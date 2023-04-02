I have a bill from my doctor for 2 services, one was performed in January and the other was in March. I have had my HSA for several years and these are qualified medical expenses. Since I have a single bill for that is my receipt for services rendered, I plan to submit a reimbursement request for this bill, but I was wondering how do I handle that there are 2 different dates for "date expense incurred" ?

I am wondering what's the best way to account for this. My HSA provider only allows for a single date to be entered when submitted the request