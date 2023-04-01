I’m addicted to Slurm. I also like my money. Currently I’m just entering my purchases as bills associated to vendors. For example, a bill from Thingly Wiggly reads:
|Date
|Description
|Expense Acct.
|Qty.
|Unit Price
|Taxable?
|Tax Incl.?
|Tax Table
|Subtotal
|3023‑03‑31
|1 liter bottle
|beverages:slurm
|3.00
|0.70711
|X
|X
|20% VAT
|1.70
Another from 711:
|Date
|Description
|Expense Acct.
|Qty.
|Unit Price
|Taxable?
|Tax Incl.?
|Tax Table
|Subtotal
|3023‑04‑01
|6 cans à 0.31415 liters
|beverages:slurm
|1.00
|2.71828
|X
|X
|20% VAT
|2.17
What’s the workflow to making business decisions? The beverages:slurm account lists the subtotals not accounting for the purchased quantity, leave alone different packaging. Note, I have hundreds of different goods, so I’m looking for a scalable solution. Perhaps GNUCash is simply the wrong tool, at least for now I have that impression.