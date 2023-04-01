0

I’m addicted to Slurm. I also like my money. Currently I’m just entering my purchases as bills associated to vendors. For example, a bill from Thingly Wiggly reads:

Date Description Expense Acct. Qty. Unit Price Taxable? Tax Incl.? Tax Table Subtotal
3023‑03‑31 1 liter bottle beverages:slurm 3.00 0.70711 X X 20% VAT 1.70

Another from 711:

Date Description Expense Acct. Qty. Unit Price Taxable? Tax Incl.? Tax Table Subtotal
3023‑04‑01 6 cans à 0.31415 liters beverages:slurm 1.00 2.71828 X X 20% VAT 2.17

What’s the workflow to making business decisions? The beverages:slurm account lists the subtotals not accounting for the purchased quantity, leave alone different packaging. Note, I have hundreds of different goods, so I’m looking for a scalable solution. Perhaps GNUCash is simply the wrong tool, at least for now I have that impression.

  • GnuCash is not really intended for more than small sole-proprietorship or passive rentals types of business. You're looking for a more comprehensive business intelligence/inventory management tool than a personal finance accounting freebie.
    – littleadv
    25 mins ago
  • @littleadv Still chickenfeed turnover businesses need to make informed decisions, no? Certainly, I can manually calculate ¤/liter prices, but I was wondering if I could utilize the already entered data. I don’t want enter the same data in multiple programs.
    – Kai Burghardt
    16 mins ago

