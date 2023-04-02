Stack Exchange Network
Stack Exchange network consists of 181 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.
Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.
Sign up to join this community
Anybody can ask a question
The best answers are voted up and rise to the top
Asked
Viewed
4 times
I have an Interactive Broker account to trade regular stocks. They have a One Cancel Others order type that allows me to put both a stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) order on a single position.
Is there any crypto exchange that allow me to do the same on my spot position? I used Kraken but they don't offer such feature.
Thank you for your time.
Jimmy Chu
is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering.
Check out our Code of Conduct
.
Your privacy
By clicking “Accept all cookies”, you agree Stack Exchange can store cookies on your device and disclose information in accordance with our Cookie Policy.