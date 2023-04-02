0

I have an Interactive Broker account to trade regular stocks. They have a One Cancel Others order type that allows me to put both a stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) order on a single position.

Is there any crypto exchange that allow me to do the same on my spot position? I used Kraken but they don't offer such feature.

Thank you for your time.

