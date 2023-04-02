Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Questions seeking product, service recommendations or other off-site resources are off-topic because they tend to become obsolete quickly. Instead, describe your situation and the specific problem you're trying to solve. Closed 15 mins ago. Improve this question

I have an Interactive Broker account to trade regular stocks. They have a One Cancel Others order type that allows me to put both a stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) order on a single position.

Is there any crypto exchange that allow me to do the same on my spot position? I used Kraken but they don't offer such feature.

Thank you for your time.