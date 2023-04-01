I want to understand how robo advisor make cross asset selection. We have a history of asset returns and it's standard deviation so we know sharpe ratios for most asset classes or even individual securities. Now I want to construct the portfolio going forward with a specific target in mind as to how much risk and return I want. Would robo advisor take in consideration an attractiveness of one asset class vs another. Say small caps and REITs(random example) have exactly same sharpe ratio but I know one is cheaper relatively to another and I should choose the cheaper one. Do they use the metrics that are beyond history? I am trying to understand how are they different from mutual funds where human makes choices on asset allocation.