I have a question about the use of W8ECI requirements.

I am a foreign nonresident noncitizen living in South America. I have opened a savings account in a US bank filing a W8BEN as I do not live in the US.

I have a property in Bolivia that is being rented in Airbnb (a US service) and have them pay the income from it directly to a US PayPal account associated with the US bank account. I am now requested by PayPal to file a W8ECI, but this income is not sourced in the US.

Should I file this and should someone be subjected to tax payments for this?