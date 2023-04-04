2

I have a question about the use of W8ECI requirements.

I am a foreign nonresident noncitizen living in South America. I have opened a savings account in a US bank filing a W8BEN as I do not live in the US.

I have a property in Bolivia that is being rented in Airbnb (a US service) and have them pay the income from it directly to a US PayPal account associated with the US bank account. I am now requested by PayPal to file a W8ECI, but this income is not sourced in the US.

Should I file this and should someone be subjected to tax payments for this?

Improve this question
New contributor
Alejandro Pastor is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • 1
    AirBNB finances seem to be done in Ireland now rather than USA (at least for the stays that I've done).
    – WGroleau
    2 days ago

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
5

A US company is paying you through a US Paypal to a US bank account.

You know that it's for a foreign business, but no-one else does. You can either argue with Paypal until they close your account or give them what they want. It doesn't change the underlying transaction and doesn't change the tax rules.

You should, however, be taxed on this income in your home country in South America. The way you described the transaction it may look like an attempt at tax evasion at home. If the IRS comes after you and demands its share, you'll have a hard time to prove that the income is not US-sourced without a filed and accepted tax return at home.

Improve this answer
1
  • you'll have a hard time to prove that the income is not US-sourced without a filed and accepted tax return at home => whether or not there's a tax return is not really relevant as it doesn't prove the income is not US-based. What they'll rather ask for is a receipt showing the origin of funds.
    – JonathanReez
    yesterday

Your Answer

Alejandro Pastor is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.