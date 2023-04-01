-1

I have read some tag in some webpage 23,49 € EUR per month ,is that equal to 23.49 € EUR per month?

23,49 € =  23.49 €
23,49 € =  2349 €

Which one is correct?

  • 2
    Europe covers a lot of ground. Some countries do indeed use comma as the fractional delimiter and period as the thousands delimiter. Websearch will probably find a list of which do what. Note that if you start looking beyond Europe it can get even more complicated; as I understand it, India's native convention is to delimit numbers into groups of two digits, not three.
    – keshlam
    56 mins ago

