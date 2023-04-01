I have read in some webpage
23,49 € EUR per month ,is that what would be written in North America as
23.49 € EUR per month? Does it represent just over 23 € or over 2300?
I have read in some webpage
-
2Europe covers a lot of ground. Some countries do indeed use comma as the fractional delimiter and period as the thousands delimiter. Websearch will probably find a list of which do what. Note that if you start looking beyond Europe it can get even more complicated; as I understand it, India's native convention is to delimit numbers into groups of two digits, not three.– keshlam3 hours ago
-
@keshlam India is worse than that: they delimit by two or three.– RonJohn2 hours ago
-
@keshlam and some countries delimit using the space character.– RonJohn2 hours ago