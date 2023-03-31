I have a small business checking account with a bank, and a Wise business account. Both of them send payments (wire transfers, ACH...) with their names appearing on the recipients' statement. I'd like my business name to be listed as the originator of the payment for the recipient in their bank account and statement. Similar to how my job pays me under the company name.

How are others doing this, and/or how can I do this?

I've asked both the bank and Wise if this is possible, and they've both told me no.