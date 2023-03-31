I'm using the below code to import a csv of price and date data into the price database in a GnuCash file:
import csv
from piecash import open_book, Price
# Open the Gnucash file
gnucash_file = open_book("path/to/gnucash/file")
# Define the stock symbol
symbol = "VTI"
# Open the CSV file
with open("path/to/csv/file") as csv_file:
csv_reader = csv.reader(csv_file, delimiter=",")
next(csv_reader) # skip header row
for row in csv_reader:
# Extract the date and price from the CSV row
date_str, price_str = row[0], row[1]
date = datetime.strptime(date_str, "%Y-%m-%d")
price = float(price_str)
# Create a new price entry in the Gnucash file
commodity = gnucash_file.commodities(mnemonic=symbol)[0]
Price(book=gnucash_file,
commodity=commodity,
date=date,
value=price)
# Save changes to the Gnucash file
gnucash_file.save()
however I am getting the error:
GnucashException: Database 'sqlite:///D:\OneDrive\Documents\Income_and_expenses\Gnucash\test\accounting_test.gnucash' does not exist (please use create_book to create GnuCash books from scratch). If you want to bypass this existence check, use the argument check_exists=False.
Where am I going wrong?