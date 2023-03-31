I'm using the below code to import a csv of price and date data into the price database in a GnuCash file:

import csv from piecash import open_book, Price # Open the Gnucash file gnucash_file = open_book("path/to/gnucash/file") # Define the stock symbol symbol = "VTI" # Open the CSV file with open("path/to/csv/file") as csv_file: csv_reader = csv.reader(csv_file, delimiter=",") next(csv_reader) # skip header row for row in csv_reader: # Extract the date and price from the CSV row date_str, price_str = row[0], row[1] date = datetime.strptime(date_str, "%Y-%m-%d") price = float(price_str) # Create a new price entry in the Gnucash file commodity = gnucash_file.commodities(mnemonic=symbol)[0] Price(book=gnucash_file, commodity=commodity, date=date, value=price) # Save changes to the Gnucash file gnucash_file.save()

however I am getting the error:

GnucashException: Database 'sqlite:///D:\OneDrive\Documents\Income_and_expenses\Gnucash\test\accounting_test.gnucash' does not exist (please use create_book to create GnuCash books from scratch). If you want to bypass this existence check, use the argument check_exists=False.

Where am I going wrong?