My basic question is this: I know that investors can use several different multiples when thinking about valuing companies (P/E, EV/EBITDA, EV/Sales, etc.) but how do you know when to use each one? E.g., in what situations would you want to use a P/E multiple to value a company instead of EV/EBITDA? When would you use EV/Sales over P/E? Just looking for general guidelines here.

Thank you.