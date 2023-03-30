0

I've kept an MLP stock in an IRA for several years not wanting to deal with the K-1 tax complexities. However it looks like this year my Unrelated Business Taxable Income (UBTI) will exceed the $1000 limit. I've talked with my IRA custodian (Schwab) and have uploaded my K-1 which apparently they will process and pay the IRS using funds from my IRA account on form 990-T, I believe. Schwab probably won't get a chance to process my K-1 before the April 18th deadline and wouldn't provide advice if I should wait to file my personal income taxes before they process my 990-T.

My question is, do I need to wait to hear back from Schwab (likely requesting an extension past April 18th) before submitting my personal federal income taxes? I'd rather not request an extension, but I DEFINATELY don't want to have to file an amended return. In other words, is there anywhere on my federal return where I need to enter the 'results' of Schwab's completed 990-T? Because it sounds like I can submit my federal income taxes separately along with any other money I owe, and meanwhile if it turns out I owe UBTI in the IRA then Schwab will pay the IRS for me using funds from my IRA.

3
  • ubs.com/us/en/wealth-management/who-we-serve/…
    – public wireless
    3 mins ago
  • Q23: Does the filing of the Form 990-T return impact an individual's personal tax return? A23: No. The IRA will be assigned its own Employer Identification Number (EIN) for the filing of the Form 990-T. This EIN separates the IRA trust from the owner’s Social Security Number, which is used in the individual tax return. The Form 990-T is a separately filed return, though due at the same time, and should not be combined with an IRA owner’s individual return
    – public wireless
    2 mins ago
  • Above question/answer from above link seems to suggest I do not have to wait to file my personal return
    – public wireless
    51 secs ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy