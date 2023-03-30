I've kept an MLP stock in an IRA for several years not wanting to deal with the K-1 tax complexities. However it looks like this year my Unrelated Business Taxable Income (UBTI) will exceed the $1000 limit. I've talked with my IRA custodian (Schwab) and have uploaded my K-1 which apparently they will process and pay the IRS using funds from my IRA account on form 990-T, I believe. Schwab probably won't get a chance to process my K-1 before the April 18th deadline and wouldn't provide advice if I should wait to file my personal income taxes before they process my 990-T.

My question is, do I need to wait to hear back from Schwab (likely requesting an extension past April 18th) before submitting my personal federal income taxes? I'd rather not request an extension, but I DEFINATELY don't want to have to file an amended return. In other words, is there anywhere on my federal return where I need to enter the 'results' of Schwab's completed 990-T? Because it sounds like I can submit my federal income taxes separately along with any other money I owe, and meanwhile if it turns out I owe UBTI in the IRA then Schwab will pay the IRS for me using funds from my IRA.