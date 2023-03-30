0

It's simple to calculate the following cash flow's irr:

cash flow     date
-150000     2023-03-30
575         2023-04-30
594.17      2023-05-30
575         2023-06-30
594.17      2023-07-30
594.17      2023-08-30
575         2023-09-30
594.17      2023-10-30
575         2023-11-30
594.17      2023-12-30
575         2023-01-30
594.17      2023-02-30
150575      2023-03-30

With python:

#install numpy_financial first
#pip install numpy_financial
import numpy_financial as npf
cash =[-150000,575,594.17,575,594.17,594.17,575,594.17,575,594.17,575,594.17,150575]
npf.irr(cash)
0.003897273466228812
(1+npf.irr(cash))**12-1
0.047782876205111346

So the irr per month for the cash flow is 0.39%,the irr per month for the cash flow is 4.78%.

With excel irr(a1:a13) can get the same result for irr per month.

Now let's make the cash flow more special:

cash flow     date  
-150000    2023-03-30
421.67     2023-04-20
575        2023-05-20
594.17     2023-06-20
575        2023-07-20
594.17     2023-08-20
594.17     2023-09-20
575        2023-10-20
594.17     2023-11-20
575        2023-12-20
594.17     2023-01-20
594.17     2023-02-20
555.83     2023-03-20
150191.67  2023-03-30

How can calculate the irr accurately with python or excel then?

Improve this question

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

In Excel you can use the XIRR function to calculate the IRR with irregular investment dates. I do not see a numpy function, but there are separate xirr and pyxirr packages that seems to be relatively widely used.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.