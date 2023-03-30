It's simple to calculate the following cash flow's irr:

cash flow date -150000 2023-03-30 575 2023-04-30 594.17 2023-05-30 575 2023-06-30 594.17 2023-07-30 594.17 2023-08-30 575 2023-09-30 594.17 2023-10-30 575 2023-11-30 594.17 2023-12-30 575 2023-01-30 594.17 2023-02-30 150575 2023-03-30

With python:

#install numpy_financial first #pip install numpy_financial import numpy_financial as npf cash =[-150000,575,594.17,575,594.17,594.17,575,594.17,575,594.17,575,594.17,150575] npf.irr(cash) 0.003897273466228812 (1+npf.irr(cash))**12-1 0.047782876205111346

So the irr per month for the cash flow is 0.39%,the irr per month for the cash flow is 4.78%.

With excel irr(a1:a13) can get the same result for irr per month.

Now let's make the cash flow more special:

cash flow date -150000 2023-03-30 421.67 2023-04-20 575 2023-05-20 594.17 2023-06-20 575 2023-07-20 594.17 2023-08-20 594.17 2023-09-20 575 2023-10-20 594.17 2023-11-20 575 2023-12-20 594.17 2023-01-20 594.17 2023-02-20 555.83 2023-03-20 150191.67 2023-03-30

How can calculate the irr accurately with python or excel then?