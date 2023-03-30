It's simple to calculate the following cash flow's irr:
cash flow date
-150000 2023-03-30
575 2023-04-30
594.17 2023-05-30
575 2023-06-30
594.17 2023-07-30
594.17 2023-08-30
575 2023-09-30
594.17 2023-10-30
575 2023-11-30
594.17 2023-12-30
575 2023-01-30
594.17 2023-02-30
150575 2023-03-30
With python:
#install numpy_financial first
#pip install numpy_financial
import numpy_financial as npf
cash =[-150000,575,594.17,575,594.17,594.17,575,594.17,575,594.17,575,594.17,150575]
npf.irr(cash)
0.003897273466228812
(1+npf.irr(cash))**12-1
0.047782876205111346
So the irr per month for the cash flow is 0.39%,the irr per month for the cash flow is 4.78%.
With excel
irr(a1:a13) can get the same result for irr per month.
Now let's make the cash flow more special:
cash flow date
-150000 2023-03-30
421.67 2023-04-20
575 2023-05-20
594.17 2023-06-20
575 2023-07-20
594.17 2023-08-20
594.17 2023-09-20
575 2023-10-20
594.17 2023-11-20
575 2023-12-20
594.17 2023-01-20
594.17 2023-02-20
555.83 2023-03-20
150191.67 2023-03-30
How can calculate the irr accurately with python or excel then?