This depends on who the ISA is with. The key feature you need to check for is whether the ISA is "flexible"; with a flexible ISA you can withdraw money and repay it within the same tax year without it counting towards this year's allowance.

If it's not flexible then I think you are out of luck. Firstly, I don't think you can get back the right to repay the money even if you now transfer it to a provider that is flexible, and secondly it's highly unlikely you have time to transfer it somewhere else before the end of the tax year.