Currently, Posco SS Vina shaped steel products have appeared in many fields, from construction, bridges, agriculture to industry. Posco steel brand is occupying a sizable market share in the metallurgical industry, thanks to the Posco profile steel standard, an important factor that helps this product increasingly assert its position in the market. Posco section steel is manufactured in Vietnam using Korean technology, with products made from the best quality raw materials, without radioactive substances and strictly controlled in the production process to ensure product quality assurance. With full automation technology, Posco steel offers a variety of products and production specifications.

