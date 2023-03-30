I am studying accounting in United Kingdon and I struggle to get how to report investments in a balance sheet. For semplicity imagine that company A has the investments in publicly traded stocks bought on 31rst January 2022. Now let's say the year end for company A is 31rst July 2022. So the balance sheet would dated on 31rst July 2022: I would likely report the stocks as long term investment at 'fair value' (value on the stock exchange) and the same underst long term liabilities. My question is, at which date should I assess the fair value? The date the company bought the stock (31rst January) or the date of the balance sheet (31rst July)?