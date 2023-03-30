I am studying accounting in the United Kingdom and I struggle to get how to report investments on a balance sheet. For simplicity imagine that Company A has the investments in publicly traded stocks bought on 31st January 2022. Now let's say the year end for Company A is 31st July 2022. So the balance sheet would dated on 31st July 2022: I would likely report the stocks as long term investment at 'fair value' (value on the stock exchange) and the same under long term liabilities. My question is, at which date should I assess the fair value? The date the company bought the stock (31st January) or the date of the balance sheet (31st July)?