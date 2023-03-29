All interest income (including imputed interest) must go on 1040 line 2 taxable interest. For example, if the interest rate is 5%, then I can buy 100 T-Bills for $95 each. After 1 year I get $100 per T-bill, so there is $5 imputed interest for each T-bill.

Similarly, I can buy 100 shares of AMZN, sell one $100 call contract expiring 1 year from now, and buy one $100 put contract expiring on the same date. (In other words, I get 100 shares, and the right plus obligation to exchange each one for $100 one year from now). If the risk-free interest rate is 5%, then I pay net $95 per share because I am paying now for a guaranteed $100 per share in one year. (Note: this is a simple example because AMZN does not pay dividends or HTB interest).

From an investment standpoint, both investments function similarly. In both cases the imputed interest is 5% and therefore putting $10K in either investment results in $500 on 1040 line 2. However I could not find specific literature on how the IRS calculates taxable interest on options trades. Does the broker automatically generate a 1099-INT? Does their calculation work one leg at a time, or is it only done for pure-interest strategies?