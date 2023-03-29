I have a small start-up company in the USA providing educational services. Our users provide the services, and we make money by taking a 20% commission on all transactions.

We use third-party services like PayPal to pay users, most of who do not make over $600. So PayPal may or may not issue 1099 forms for them.

We have a 1099-k form from PayPal for all the money we have received from the customer, but it does not show the 80% that is paid to our users for the services they provided. So the actual revenue of the online website is about 20% of the amount on the 1099-k form.

Obviously, 80% of the funds we have received should be listed as an expense. How and under what title should this be deducted as an expense?