0

I have a small start-up company in the USA providing educational services. Our users provide the services, and we make money by taking a 20% commission on all transactions.

We use third-party services like PayPal to pay users, most of who do not make over $600. So PayPal may or may not issue 1099 forms for them.

We have a 1099-k form from PayPal for all the money we have received from the customer, but it does not show the 80% that is paid to our users for the services they provided. So the actual revenue of the online website is about 20% of the amount on the 1099-k form.

Obviously, 80% of the funds we have received should be listed as an expense. How and under what title should this be deducted as an expense?

Improve this question
New contributor
MathSavvy is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • Cost of goods sold? why do you care what forms paypal sends to someone else?
    – littleadv
    5 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

MathSavvy is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy