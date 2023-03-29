I have $5,000 of interest income, $5,000 of mortgage interest, another $5,000 of capital losses, and claim the standard deduction. What is the most reliable way to cancel out the interest income for tax purposes?
For example:
Is it legal to have a business entity that merely arbitrages interest rates, so that I put the interest income on schedule C rather than on 1040 line 2 taxable interest? (and then deduct the interest expense, or even the cost of the computer I'm typing on?)
What if I earn the interest using a combination of options or futures. Can I then deduct capital losses? (Or will the IRS "impute interest" the way it does for T-bills?)