My wife and I lived in Massachusetts as our primary residence for 2022. However my wife started a new job that is based in New York and works remotely in 2022. However, this job required her to have a New York based address so she filled out her W4 with her parent's New York address.

Where/how do we file her income from her New York job? Does it matter that her listed address for her job is a New York address, despite the fact that we live full time in Massachusetts?