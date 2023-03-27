Is there a resource you can recommend that details all mathematical calculations relevant to credit card interest, and gives examples that cover scenarios spanning across three of four consecutive billing cycles? I don't need you to outline the scheme of credit cards, just point me to a thorough resource.

I'm finding plenty of articles that talk about what happens in one billing cycle, but they tend not to play scenarios out very far into the next billing cycle.

For instance, I read about carrying the balance of billing cycle X over to billing cycle X+1, and how that results in interest from cycle X (calculated using an average daily balance), but the authors never specifically say when the balance is carried, or if the interest is carried with it. That seems important because what becomes of X+1 will depend on these answers. It can't be carried at the start of cycle X+1 as the grace period for X hasn't expired yet. Or maybe it does. When the interest is finally ready for X (say two-thirds into X+1), it is also carried into X+1, right? Where else would it go?

In another video a presenter computes the average daily balance of a hypothetical billing cycle that started with a carried balance of $100, which is already a red flag. Started with a carried balance? I thought you had a few weeks into X+1 to pay off what was owed for X? Also, exactly $100 carried? Such a round number makes sense if no interest was carried. When does it carry?

Again, all of my confusion will go away with a good resource that covers scenarios, in full detail, that span across several consecutive billing cycles. The heavier the mathematics the better.

Point me where to go.