We have 3.5 acre land on our primary residence in Travis county area in central Texas. My neighbor has expressed interest in buying an acre from us that is backing out to them. We think this is a fair ask as we are not using that part of land and we have good relationship with the neighbor.

Can this be done without a subdivision process? i.e. Without city or county permissions as I know there is a 2 acr lot size limit for properties with well water, which we have.

They are planning to get a surveyor and redraw the plot to show us exactly what will be theirs and what we will be left with. We will also ensure deed is drawn via title. We are also planning to talk to our mortgage lender about this plan.

Is there anything else we should look into? Is there anything in the process I may have overlooked?

Appreciate the collective guidance!