I am searching for a stock market data API that can provide the following data points for a given stock symbol:

Stock price

P/E ratio (Price-to-Earnings Ratio)

EPS (Earnings Per Share)

Market capitalization

Dividend

Dividend yield (Annual yield)

Dividend payment date

Total dividends paid

Beta

Industry sector

Revenue (Total turnover)

Operating profit (preferably as a percentage or the ability to calculate it

as Operating profit / Revenue)

Net profit (preferably as a percentage or the ability to calculate it as

Net profit / Revenue)

Total current assets

Total assets

Total current liabilities

Total liabilities

Free cash flow

Long-term debt

Retained earnings (Profits not distributed)

Total cash (Liquidities)

Number of shares outstanding

Stock split

Total equity

Return on equity (ROE)

Operating expense (OPEX)

Growth estimates for the next 5 years (per year)

Maybe some of this data can be calculated, so I'll need only the mandatory data in order to the calculation later.