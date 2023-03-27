0

I am searching for a stock market data API that can provide the following data points for a given stock symbol:

Stock price

P/E ratio (Price-to-Earnings Ratio)

EPS (Earnings Per Share)

Market capitalization

Dividend

Dividend yield (Annual yield)

Dividend payment date

Total dividends paid

Beta

Industry sector

Revenue (Total turnover)

Operating profit (preferably as a percentage or the ability to calculate it

as Operating profit / Revenue)

Net profit (preferably as a percentage or the ability to calculate it as

Net profit / Revenue)

Total current assets

Total assets

Total current liabilities

Total liabilities

Free cash flow

Long-term debt

Retained earnings (Profits not distributed)

Total cash (Liquidities)

Number of shares outstanding

Stock split

Total equity

Return on equity (ROE)

Operating expense (OPEX)

Growth estimates for the next 5 years (per year)

Maybe some of this data can be calculated, so I'll need only the mandatory data in order to the calculation later.

Improve this question
New contributor
Taoufik J is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Taoufik J is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.