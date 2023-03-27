I am searching for a stock market data API that can provide the following data points for a given stock symbol:
Stock price
P/E ratio (Price-to-Earnings Ratio)
EPS (Earnings Per Share)
Market capitalization
Dividend
Dividend yield (Annual yield)
Dividend payment date
Total dividends paid
Beta
Industry sector
Revenue (Total turnover)
Operating profit (preferably as a percentage or the ability to calculate it
as Operating profit / Revenue)
Net profit (preferably as a percentage or the ability to calculate it as
Net profit / Revenue)
Total current assets
Total assets
Total current liabilities
Total liabilities
Free cash flow
Long-term debt
Retained earnings (Profits not distributed)
Total cash (Liquidities)
Number of shares outstanding
Stock split
Total equity
Return on equity (ROE)
Operating expense (OPEX)
Growth estimates for the next 5 years (per year)
Maybe some of this data can be calculated, so I'll need only the mandatory data in order to the calculation later.