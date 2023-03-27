0

I would to understand how loan repayments work. Let's say I take out a loan for $100,000 at 5% for 5 years. I would have a monthly payment of $2,124.70. This interest is expected to be paid monthly. Here now comes my question. Say I make a payment of $3,000 in the middle of the month, how does this affect my payment for this month? Will the bank consider my $2,124.70 payment that I was scheduled to make as paid for that month?

New contributor
Mr.Rlover is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Mr.Rlover is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.