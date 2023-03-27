I would to understand how loan repayments work. Let's say I take out a loan for $100,000 at 5% for 5 years. I would have a monthly payment of $2,124.70. This interest is expected to be paid monthly. Here now comes my question. Say I make a payment of $3,000 in the middle of the month, how does this affect my payment for this month? Will the bank consider my $2,124.70 payment that I was scheduled to make as paid for that month?