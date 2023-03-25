US standard fixed rate mortgage on a rental property. If rent is $X/month and all in mortgage is also $X/month, it would suck to need to pay income tax on $X x 12 for the year, when it all went towards paying the mortgage. Thankfully, I can count depreciation against the income to net it to $0 liability at tax time. This is great, but what happens when the depreciation is fully utilized? Outside of raising rent such that the net proceeds equal the amount due at tax time, or throttling the depreciation taken such that I am liable for a manageable Y% of the ($X x 12)’s tax liability for a longer time period, can anything be done here? I get that I gain in terms of equity in the home even with tax-net negative cash flow, but this would be quite straining from a month to month cash perspective. This seems like it would be a common issue for most rental property owners… how is this typically handled? Or can nothing be done?