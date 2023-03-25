This is a narrower question than a question about the sale of land adjacent to a PRIMARY residence.

I bought the house in 1991 on two acres. In 2009 I subdivided the property into three lots. The house (rental) is now on one acre and I sold the two adjacent 1/2 acre lots in 2022. The house was my primary residence until 5 years ago. I have lived in the house 2 out of the last 5 years. (The last 3 years it has been a rental.)

I'm not going to sell the house. I'm going to continue renting it. In 6 years I plan to do a 1031 exchange.