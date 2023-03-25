0

I was on a postdoctoral trainee fellowship for which I don't have a W2. My pay stub for that month indicates non-zero values for gross pay, net pay, and post-tax deductions. I don't think the latter included tax per se, but rather deductions for health insurance. The pre-tax deductions and employee taxes are explicitly given as $0, which makes sense. For tax purposes, what do I consider "Total Wages Received"?

Also, do I need to explain this situation somehow? I have a W2 from the same employer from the previous 11 months when I was a standard employee. I did not file an SS-8 about this.

1
  • Did you receive a 1099-NEC/MISC or a 1098-T for this income?
    – Stan H
    1 min ago

