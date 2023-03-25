0

I noticed a mistake in classification in a statement where additional principal was split into principal and interest. When I asked the servicer to correct that statement and all others, they refused and said that statements after that would be corrected.

Why is this? Isn't a statement an official document?

I asked another question prior to this about using statements as proof when the servicer changes and so I am irate that they don't want to change this.

Is there any recourse I have to them fixing the numbers?

Probably because you failed to specify that the additional funds were intended as additional principal. In that case, it was probably applied exactly as shown, as prepayment toward both rather than as principal.

If so, the statement is correct; they just didn't do what you intended. There is nothing to correct. Sorry about the bad news.

Hopefully they now understand your intent -- though I would recommend stating it explicitly every time! -- so future payments could be credited as you intend. Check and correct them IMMEDIATELY if it isn't.

