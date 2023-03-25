I noticed a mistake in classification in a statement where additional principal was split into principal and interest. When I asked the servicer to correct that statement and all others, they refused and said that statements after that would be corrected.

Why is this? Isn't a statement an official document?

I asked another question prior to this about using statements as proof when the servicer changes and so I am irate that they don't want to change this.

Is there any recourse I have to them fixing the numbers?