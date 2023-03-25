1

A mechanism in the Canadian banking system permits people to send amounts less than $3,000 over email.

This also works for transferring funds between two accounts held by the same person at two financial institutions.

It works by registering an email address for one's bank account.

If the same email is entered for two bank accounts, it's unclear where money transferred to that email would be deposited.

Can the same email be used for transfers at two accounts? Will the "system" (whose is it?) enable an absent-minded user to register the same email address for two accounts?

    This can't be answered definitively if you don't name the "mechanism". In the US there's Zelle (not available in Canada) and the mapping is 1-to-1.
    – 0xFEE1DEAD
    10 hours ago
    Are you referring to Interac e-transfer?
    – RonJohn
    10 hours ago
  • @RonJohn Probably. When adding an email to a bank account, I'm not told that this feature is part of the Interac network. Is it? Does Interac (is that a company? an institution managed by the Bank of Canada? ...?) maintain the mapping from emails to account?
    – Sam
    10 hours ago
    This feels a bit off-topic as it's more of a product/service question. Someone here might be familiar, but probably to get a definitive answer you should ask the bank/vendor. Whenever I transfer money I get to choose which of my accounts it comes from, multiple accounts is not likely something anyone involved in banking would overlook.
    – Hart CO
    8 hours ago
    @HartCO This is very much on-topic. It is about banking, and it is not asking for a product or service recommendation.
    – Ben Miller - Remember Monica
    2 hours ago

Assuming that this is part of Interac e-Transfer (and judging by your comment, it likely is), the answer to this question is found in Interac’s FAQ (emphasis mine):

How many email addresses can I register for Interac e-Transfer Autodeposit?

You can register multiple email addresses per account for Interac e-Transfer Autodeposit. However, once an email is registered [for Autodeposit], it can’t be used again with another account. The exact number of email addresses that can be registered for the Autodeposit feature per account depends on each financial institution. Check with your participating bank or credit union for further details.

  • If the receiver doesn't enable Autodeposit, they can choose which of their registered bank accounts to deposit the money into. The accounts can be at different banks. I have two accounts at different banks using the exact same email address for Interac e-Transfer, and I get to choose the destination account for each and every e-Transfer I receive. I must manually choose to receive the transfer and Interac presents a page asking me to which financial institution. I added a remark above in brackets.
    – Chris W. Rea
    1 hour ago

