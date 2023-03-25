A mechanism in the Canadian banking system permits people to send amounts less than $3,000 over email.

This also works for transferring funds between two accounts held by the same person at two financial institutions.

It works by registering an email address for one's bank account.

If the same email is entered for two bank accounts, it's unclear where money transferred to that email would be deposited.

Can the same email be used for transfers at two accounts? Will the "system" (whose is it?) enable an absent-minded user to register the same email address for two accounts?