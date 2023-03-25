0

A mechanism in the Canadian banking system permits people to send amounts less than $3,000 over email.

This also works for transferring funds between two accounts held by the same person at two financial institutions.

It works by registering an email address for one's bank account.

If the same email is entered for two bank accounts, it's unclear where money transferred to that email would be deposited.

Can the same email be used for transfers at two accounts? Will the "system" (whose is it?) enable an absent-minded user to register the same email address for two accounts?

4
  1
    This can't be answered definitively if you don't name the "mechanism". In the US there's Zelle (not available in Canada) and the mapping is 1-to-1.
– 0xFEE1DEAD
1 hour ago
    – 0xFEE1DEAD
    1 hour ago
  1
    Are you referring to Interac e-transfer?
    – RonJohn
    1 hour ago
  @RonJohn Probably. When adding an email to a bank account, I'm not told that this feature is part of the Interac network. Is it? Does Interac (is that a company? an institution managed by the Bank of Canada? ...?) maintain the mapping from emails to account?
– Sam
53 mins ago
    – Sam
    53 mins ago
  ok, I see pages detailing how it started and iterating the mechanism (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Interac and en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Interac_e-Transfer), but the question stands. Does Interact "Inc." maintain the mapping? Who will warn me if I accidentally use the same email for two bank accounts? How will this be resolved?
– Sam
46 mins ago
    – Sam
    46 mins ago

