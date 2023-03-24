0

Should I register a company before reaching out to a VC or investor if I have an MVP or ready to market product?

    I’m voting to close this question because it is not about personal finance.
    – littleadv
    26 mins ago
  • You should talk to an IP lawyer about non-disclosure agreements (and least) and patents (if possible) before circulating your idea more widely. But unless you need to do things like open a bank account in the company name or otherwise reserve your brand identity, I don't see much reason to register a company. And you don't even need a company to register a company name; I just filed a Certificate of Doing Business (sometimes known as a Doing Business As) with my town for that purpose.
    – keshlam
    25 mins ago
    VCs and other startup investors are well aware they are investing in startups and many of them will even help guide startup founders through whatever bureaucracy is needed, since this is what generates the return on their investment.
    – user253751
    24 mins ago
  • (Of course, they are also more than happy to help you give over your whole company to them by accident)
    – user253751
    24 mins ago

