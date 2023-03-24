What tax documents should I provide when I get money through YouTube, Twitch and BuyMeACoffee? Started doing some online business in February 2023, and I am wondering what tax documents I need to send to my accountant for next year beside my T4, R1 and R31 documents. Do I need to file U.S. taxes too since those websites are U.S. firms, or is it ok? Also, should I get a real professional accountant, because I get my taxes filed by a small company specialized in personal taxes filings and they charge me $150, so I am wondering at what point I should switch to a company that charges $500-$1000.