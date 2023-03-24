0

What tax documents should I provide when I get money through YouTube, Twitch and BuyMeACoffee? Started doing some online business in February 2023, and I am wondering what tax documents I need to send to my accountant for next year beside my T4, R1 and R31 documents. Do I need to file U.S. taxes too since those websites are U.S. firms, or is it ok? Also, should I get a real professional accountant, because I get my taxes filed by a small company specialized in personal taxes filings and they charge me $150, so I am wondering at what point I should switch to a company that charges $500-$1000.

Improve this question

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.