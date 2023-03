As Brian Borchers mentioned, it's due to the fact that S&P total market index and Vanguard U.S. Equity Index Fund are expressed in two different currencies in your graphs.

Converting the Vanguard U.S. Equity Index Fund into USD:

Price on 24/03/2022: £752.42 ~= 752.42 * 1.32 USD ~= 993 USD.

Price on 24/03/2023: £722.15 ~= 722.15 * 1.22 USD ~= 881 USD.

Price (in USD) down by ~12.7% (=993/881-1).