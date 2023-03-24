0

As you may know trading of SIVB shares is currently halted. I have two questions regarding this:

•   Is there a way to sell your existing shares right now? Even for for next to nothing?
•   Will the stock ever become tradeable again?

Thanks!

Improve this question

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.