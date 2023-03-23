Scenario

I have an etrade Line Of Credit that is leveraged against a brokerage account with rather aggressive nyse etfs (heavy in nasdaq).

Brokerage acct total 330k

LOC total 150k

Rather than pay down the LOC I continue to add funds to my leveraged account as the market returns have outpaced my LOC roi. With the FED's strategy to curb inflation I'm thinking it may be time for my modify my strategy.

RUNNING IDEAS

A) pay off the loc in total, using market assets. I don't like this idea because the markets have taken a good hit over the last year and my spending power is down.

Question

For now I'm holding out with option C. Am missing any obvious solutions or am I on the right path?