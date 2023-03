I purchased a house in Italy for €250,000 in 2014. At the time, I was a student in the UK, and I didn't officially transfer my residency to the UK. I now (2023) work and live in the UK (and I've been a UK citizen since 2022) and moved my residency here. I want to sell the house, which is now estimated to be worth around €450,000. Do I have to pay a 28% capital gain tax to HMRC? Are there ways to avoid it?