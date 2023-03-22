When applying for a mortgage on better.com, you're asked the type of property you're looking to purchase. There are options such as "single-family," "multi-family," and "condo," but no option for a coop apartment. Which property type should you select if the property you're looking to purchase is a coop apartment?
What property type should I select for a coop apartment mortgage application on Better.com?
2 Answers
The question about the property type on better.com is to confirm whether you will be using the property for residential or commercial/business purposes. Better.com is only able to lend on properties that are used for residential purposes.
Since coop apartments are for residential purposes in most cases, the "condo" option may be used in the property type field when submitting the application.
I cannot speak for better.com's specific policies, but this sounds like a condo to me.
A single-family property is a building* that houses one family; a multi-family property is an entire apartment building (if you are an investor looking for a mortgage for your investment); a condo is one piece of an apartment building that holds one family.
* It doesn't say single-family building, but we can infer this because there is also an option for "condo". If there was not a "condo" option I would have said "single-family property", since a condo holds one family, and you are clearly not buying a whole apartment building.