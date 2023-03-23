I cannot speak for better.com's specific policies, but this sounds like a condo to me.

A single-family property is a building* that houses one family; a multi-family property is an entire apartment building (if you are an investor looking for a mortgage for your investment); a condo is one piece of an apartment building that holds one family.

* It doesn't say single-family building, but we can infer this because there is also an option for "condo". If there was not a "condo" option I would have said "single-family property", since a condo holds one family, and you are clearly not buying a whole apartment building.