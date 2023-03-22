My (non-UK) client (UK) hasn't paid me for over 2 years now. We connected via famous freelancing platform, but they don't help. There's no debate over my right in the money, but back then when I had the money to hire a solicitor, I didn't want to force this and was hoping for a settlement, but I only received excuses.

Every pay-after-settlement debt collector I reached out needed her address, which was hidden across the whole web, she used Virtual Addresses everywhere.

Came by Gov.uk's 'Money Claim Online' but they require her address to process with the case, contacted the county she lives at and they require a court action to give her address! contacted the freelancing platform that should've added her address to all the invoices but they require a court action too.

Currently, I'm pennyless and still recovering from a severe mental illness and have no clue what to do, or should I give up?