If I went to a dealership to purchase a car and put $9500 down and girlfriend gave me a check $8000 to go toward the down payment will the dealership have to file the 8300 tax form

New contributor
David272 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • 1
    What country are you asking about? What's the "8300 tax form"?
    – littleadv
    15 mins ago
  • Also, what does "flagged" mean? (Please edit your question to clarify the issues identified in these comments - don't reply in comments.)
    – Martin Bonner supports Monica
    9 mins ago
  • Please edit your old question to add detail, instead of asking a new one (but you would need more detail than that the person was your girlfriend).
    – TripeHound
    7 mins ago
  • I assume you are in the US and you're talking about IRS Form 8300. Did you put down cash? Or did you write the dealer a $9500 check? Did your girlfriend give you a check to pay you back for part of the down payment? Did she give the dealer a check to bring your total down payment to $17,500? Or something else?
    – Justin Cave
    7 mins ago
  • As a side note - browse some of the questions on this site about cosigning or buying cars for others. Don't co-sign unless you're prepared to pay the debt completely, and get your name on the title at the least. Co-signers are just as responsible for the debt. Don't trust the car dealer to set up the sale in your best interest.
    – D Stanley
    2 mins ago

