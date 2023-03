Closed. This question needs . This question needs details or clarity . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Add details and clarify the problem by editing this post. Closed yesterday. Improve this question

If I went to a dealership to purchase a car and put $9500 down cash, and girlfriend gave me a check $8000 totaling $17,500 to go toward the down payment, will the dealership have to file the 8300 tax form?

(Form 8300 is when a business receives more than $10,000 in cash.)

If so, is that a problem?